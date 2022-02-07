Health care workers ‘tired, fatigued’ as pandemic continues

OHSU has more than 2000 open positions across their network

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 2 years of the pandemic, everyone is tired. But there may be no group more tired than health care workers.

Hospitals across the region are reporting staffing shortages. Hiring is tough and so is retention. At OHSU, there are more than 2000 open positions across their network. Their greatest staffing needs is in those non-clinical roles currently being filled by the National Guard.

Banning Hendricks, the director of patient experience at OHSU, said managing and ensuring safety for all is an issue.

“People are tired and fatigue is setting in so people are evaluating that balance in their own lives,” Hendricks said.

Though they’re not beyond the new problems arising from the pandemic every day, they are far more capable than they were 2 years ago, he said.

The resilience shown since the pandemic began in March 2020 is necessary as much as ever these days.