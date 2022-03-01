PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon and Washington’s indoor mask mandates will now go away on March 12 due to an 80% case drop over the past month, and fewer hospitalizations.

Multnomah County’s Health Officer is optimistic about the county’s pandemic outlook.

“We are in a good place, spring is coming, cases are dropping, and so I don’t want to lose the sense of optimism, but still acknowledge that there is a lot of anxiety around changes ahead,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines.

Masks will still be required in county healthcare buildings, jails and homeless shelters.