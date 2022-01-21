Health official to discuss COVID’s rapid spread across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 continues to spread quickly across Oregon with more than 10,000 cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday.

State health official and epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger is slated to speak at 11 a.m. Friday. KOIN 6 will stream the event.

According to OHA, there’s been a sharp increase in the number of positive cases, while hospitalizations and deaths have declined. As case numbers continue to grow health officials are considering implementing more permanent precautions.

On Thursday the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems said cases from the highly contagious omicron variant will send the state’s hospitalizations higher than they were even during the peak of the delta variant.

“The next couple of weeks are going to be really tough, and it is important for people to understand that,” OAHHS President Becky Hultberg said. “There is a war going on in our hospitals against this virus that isn’t visible to the public.”

Earlier this week, health officials also announced the state was considering a permanent indoor mask mandate. The permanent aspect of the mandate means there would be no set expiration date for it, but officials said they’d be able to end the mandate when they thought it was necessary.