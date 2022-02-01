Health officials expect ‘sharp decline’ in COVID cases soon

by: Hailey Dunn, Alex Heiden

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Health Department reports the recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations is less severe than it first appeared.

In the coming weeks, health officials say they expect a “sharp decline” in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said the data for those hospitalized with COVID and those hospitalized for COVID is recorded the same.

Along with those concerns, Dr. Vines addressed concerns about the new omicron subvariant BA.2.

“There is no concern that the subvariant of omicron is going to delay our recovery from this wave,” she said.

