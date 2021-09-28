Health officials see COVID cases tied to Pendleton Round-Up

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Jordan Allen of Buffalo, Mo., is thrown from this bull during competition at the Extreme Bull Riding Tour stop in Yankton, S.D. Professional Bull Riders has announced a new series of competition that will culminate in South Dakota on July 10-12 with live crowds. Event organizers said they will provide face coverings to fans, space seats four to six feet apart and control the flow of people in and out of the arena to accommodate social distancing. (Kelly Hertz/Yankton Press & Dakotan via AP, File)

PENDLETEON, Ore. (AP) — Health officials in Umatilla County, Oregon, say they are starting to see COVID-19 cases linked to the Pendleton Round-Up.

Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara told county commissioners Monday the county’s case count last week was 550 cases of COVID-19, and Fiumara said he had 151 pending cases from the weekend.

So far, there are 44 cases of the illness tied to the Pendleton Round-Up, most from Umatilla County and some from Wallowa County.

The Round-Up is a large, annual rodeo that concluded this year on Sept. 25. The rodeo and festival typically attract large crowds to northeastern Oregon.