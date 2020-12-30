Health officials tired yet hopeful as 2021 approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we’re all looking forward to ringing in the New Year and putting 2020 behind us, one of Oregon’s top doctors is sharing what he’s looking forward to in 2021.

This is definitely a year Oregon State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger didn’t expect.

“I had a quiet New Year’s Eve last year, and little did I know that I would be recommending that everyone have a quiet New Year a year later,” he said.

This year has been one tough decision after another. Public health officials are trained to respond to communicable diseases. He said they rise to the occasion when crises hit.

While they’re used to dealing with diseases regularly, Dr. Sidelinger said viruses like the measles and flu are much easier to handle. Effective vaccines already exist and the overwhelming majority of people are already vaccinated for these diseases, so the virus is easily controlled and outbreaks are short lived.

But Dr. Sidelinger said this year with COVID-19 has challenged traditional public health tools because a solution was so out of reach for the majority of the year.

“This kind of marathon, the non-stop pace that we’ve been on with COVID has been challenging because it’s a new virus,” he said. “We can take the plans that have for previous outbreaks. We can take what we’ve learned from other responses and implement those, but we may two weeks later, a month later learn something new about the virus.”

Naturally, the COVID crisis is unlike anything they’ve dealt with before as a health department. There were so many unknowns about the coronavirus — and still are — to the point that public health officials are constantly collecting and deciphering data in order to figure out their next best move.

Contact tracing is something typically done in the public health sector for a dozen to a hundred people, but this year they’ve been doing it for thousands of people.

“Since this virus first struck here in Oregon in February, I’m tired — other folks in public health are tired, same as our nurses and doctors,” Dr. Sidelinger said. “I think we’re all looking forward to getting more vaccine uptake. I’m looking forward to the continued cooperation and team spirit really that Oregonians have had, so we can get this under control and maybe get a little more rest.”

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus