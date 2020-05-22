Health officials warn against big Memorial Day gatherings

Plans for Memorial Day will look a little different this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is the start of a three-day-week for Memorial Day, which would typically mean large gatherings of families and friends. But, with the COVID-19 pandemic, both health and government leaders are warning against people doing just that.

In Deschutes County, 22 new cases of the coronavirus were reported within a week. More than 70% of those virus cases were traced to a recent exposure from someone with the virus who attended a multi-family gathering.

“When we’re having large gatherings, barbecues, large parties — it’s a significant risk-factor and a primary cause of what we’re seeing with these new cases,” said Morgan Emerson with the Deschutes County Health Department.

Deschutes County Health said about half of the new cases were in people under the age of 30 who were having contact with those outside their immediate families. That’s why health officials are warning people to keep this weekend’s gatherings to just those in the immediate family. If your plans include going to a nearby park, make sure you distance yourself from others and wear a face covering when near people.