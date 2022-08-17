PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With back-to-school season quickly approaching, Oregon health and school officials are making plans for a safe return as COVID-19 lingers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education will share what families and students can expect this year regarding COVID precautions. Along with that, they will detail the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and routine childhood immunizations.

The press conference is slated to begin at 1p.m. Wednesday and will feature Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and epidemiologist at OHA, and Colt Gill, the director of ODE. KOIN 6 will livestream the event within this article.

On Thursday, the CDC dropped quarantining as long individuals don’t feel sick, get tested after five days and wear a high-quality mask around others for 10 days.

Local schools have told KOIN 6 News they are in the process of figuring out COVID rules for the fall. Despite vaccines being available for all school-age kids, no district requires students to be vaccinated against COVID.

The schools intend to follow the CDC recommendations and say masks will continue to be optional.

KOIN will update this story following the briefing.