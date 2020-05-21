Healthcare providers seek protection from COVID-related lawsuits

A coalition of healthcare providers is asking for Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s protection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A coalition of healthcare providers is asking for Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s protection against potential lawsuits related to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Medical Association said 27 states have already provided protections for their healthcare providers, including New York. The association wants Oregon to follow suit by limiting their liability.

Courtney Dresser, the government relations director with OMA, told KOIN 6 News many patients haven’t been able to receive the care they need due to Gov. Brown’s executive orders halting non-emergency procedures.

Dresser said providers are growing increasingly concerned that patients could sue over delays in non-emergency procedures—everything from preventative screenings to a child’s tonsils being removed. She said other delayed procedures include joint repair and “cancer preventative screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies.” Dresser said there are also concerns over delays in testing.

Dresser said these are often referred to as “loss of chance” lawsuits.

“Your chances of better outcome would have been ideal if they happened earlier, except the care was delayed,” she said.

Lawsuits are also a threat to long-term care providers were deaths can trend much higher. For example, the Brown Family is pursuing legal action against Healthcare at Foster Creek after losing a loved one at the facility a few weeks ago to COVID-19.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the family’s attorney but has not heard back.

“This would need to be retroactive, this is a retroactive request,” Dresser explained. “You need to—we need to—step back to where this started.”

More than 60 organizations had signed off on the letter to Brown by Wednesday night, asking for the governor to provide limited immunity for providers similar to what New York has done.

Brown’s office responded with the following:

“We have been having ongoing internal conversations about what solutions might be feasible given the particular circumstances within Oregon—which are different from those in New York referenced in the letter—but no decisions have been made just yet.”