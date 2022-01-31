Hemp compounds to be put to the test in preventing COVID-19

Oregon State University researchers say preclinical trials will happen in a few months to explore hemp possibly being a secret ingredient in the fight against COVID-19. (Courtesy Photo: Oregon State University)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State University researchers say preclinical trials will happen in a few months to explore hemp possibly being a secret ingredient in the fight against COVID-19.

According to OSU, the preclinical research involves using cell cultures with animal models to test the safety and efficacy of a new drug candidate. Richard van Breemen, the lead researcher on the study, explained that these types of studies are required by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration before any clinical testing in humans can begin.

“We need preclinical trails to prove the efficacy of what we discovered, and I think that will happen very soon, in the next few months,” said van Breemen.

Three weeks ago, van Breemen and OSU colleague Ruth Muchiri and other collaborators from Oregon Health & Science University published a study in the Journal of Natural Products that showed hemp compounds identified the ability to prevent infection from the virus that causes COVID-19.

Researchers found that a pair of cannabinoid acids bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people.

The study continues to generate significant attention from around the globe, including from several companies interested in collaborating with OSU for further work on the hemp compounds, van Breemen said.

“I’m delighted people are interested in the work we do, and I want to thank all of my students and postdocs and other collaborators over the years,” he added. “It’s been an honor working with a very talented team of people, and I’m just glad to have contributed something in the field of natural products and analytical chemistry.”

The university said that the compounds the team identified are cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, CBDA, and the spike protein is the same drug target used in COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy.

“A drug target is any molecule critical to the process a disease follows, meaning its disruption can thwart infection or disease progression,” said OSU.

Van Breemen said that these cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts and are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

“Our research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2,” noted Van Breemen.

He added, “Hemp, known scientifically as cannabis sativa, is a source of fiber, food and animal feed, and multiple hemp extracts and compounds are added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements and food.”

Just as there are many varieties of tomatoes or apples, there are many varieties of hemp, Van Breemen said.

Researchers identified the two cannabinoid acids via a mass spectrometry-based screening technique invented in van Breemen’s laboratory.

“The approach, affinity selection mass spectrometry, is finally catching on in the pharmaceutical industry,” said van Breemen.