FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As part of President Joe Biden’s plan to distribute 1 billion rapid COVID tests, the United States Post Office is taking orders.

Starting today, Americans can order tests, at no costs, to be delivered to their home.

Each order contains four tests and there is a one-order limit for each residential address.

According to the order form, the USPS plans to start shipping the tests out, for free, the tests will start being mailed out later this month.

Late last year, the Biden administration announced a plan to distribute 500 million free, rapid tests to Americans, followed by a promise to purchase another 500 million tests this week.

Administration officials also say they will announce their plan to distribute high-quality masks, for free, to any Americans who want one, next week.