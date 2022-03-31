PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is getting a closer look from federal government leaders when it comes to how well the state did with the COVID vaccine roll-out.

On Thursday, the regional director of Health and Human Services, Ingrid Ulrey, met with Salem Health about efforts at the state fairgrounds. Ulrey’s also in Salem to thank the hundreds of providers and workers who were on the front lines.

The Salem fairgrounds was the first mass clinic for COVID shots that was up and running quickly.

On January 7, 2021, Salem Health and the National Guard, provided help to get it running on a large scale — as people drove from the Portland metro area, and other places a couple hours away in the rush to get their first vaccine shots at the start of the pandemic.

KOIN 6 News found out hundreds of thousands of COVID vaccines were given at the fairgrounds, which is still offering shots, boosters and testing.

On Friday, Ulrey will head to Oregon Health and Science University in Portland to learn more about the COVID research underway there.