High Risk: Multnomah, Clackamas take step back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah and Clackamas counties are among a handful of Oregon counties going back into the High Risk category as COVID cases continue to rise.

Both counties are moving from Moderate Risk to High Risk along with 12 other counties. Six counties are in the Moderate Risk level, with 16 counties in Low Risk. At this time, no Oregon counties are listed as Extreme Risk.

Being in High Risk reduces capacity at indoor dining, gyms and faith-based institutions to 25%. Indoor and outdoor malls will see their capacity reduced to 50%.

COVID-19 Weekly Report from OHA

The Oregon Health Authority said the majority of recent workplace outbreaks appeared to be food processing facilities and hardware facilities — and places as random as car dealerships.

Health officials continue to say that even though vaccinations are increasing, the risk is still there. So, maintain the COVID protocols: wear a mask, maintain social distance and wash your hands.

