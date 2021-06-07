High school graduations ‘bit sweeter’ in 2021

Handshakes were even seen at some graduations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A year ago, high school seniors were deprived of a traditional graduation during the pandemic lockdown. Some schools, like Central Catholic, held a drive-by graduation.

But things are different this year.

The Central Catholic Class of 2021 celebrated at Hillsboro Stadium. The outdoor event featured most people wearing masks — but handshakes were seen.

At Providence Park, students at Benson High School sat together and walked across the stage in an outdoor ceremony.

Teachers and student both said it feels more like a hopeful way to look to the future.

“It’s just a little bit sweeter because we couldn’t do it last year,” said Benson teacher Jessica Murchison. “We tried our best last year doing the drive-through and seeing all the kids but seeing the kids in their cap-and-gowns and have a venue where they’re going to be outside, it’s amazing.”

School graduations continue throughout the region.