Hiking to social distance? ‘More people have the same idea’

People are parking along roadways to get into closed recreation sites in Mt. Hood National Forest, officials say

MT HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Trails in the Mt. Hood National Forest aren’t closed but officials are still asking hikers to stay away and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

State leaders have urged Oregonians to respect the “Stay Home” orders issued by Gov. Kate Brown. Developed recreational areas including day use sites, campgrounds, picnic sites, access points and parks are closed across Oregon.

But the sun is shining bright and the days are warming up—and the temptation is just too great for some. On Thursday, vehicles were parked outside the entrances to many closed recreation sites in the Mt. Hood National Forest area.

“The closures are important because not just the Mt. Hood National Forest, but national forests across Oregon, Washington, California and other places are trying to align with their state executive orders for folks to stay at home, stay safe, save lives,” said Mt. Hood National Forest public affairs officer Heather Ibsen.

Ibsen told KOIN 6 News on Thursday that while Mt. Hood National Forest trails are technically still open, there are some important facts the public should bear in mind.

Fewer hikers on trails means fewer Good Samaritans will be around if you get hurt or lost. Many roads and trails are muddy or even buried under snow, increasing your risk of getting stuck.

The Wildwood Recreation Site is closed in the Mt. Hood National Forest, April 9, 2020. (KOIN)

“A lot of search and rescue people are volunteers and they may be prioritizing their own families and trying to look out for their families,” Ibsen said.

This means if something does go wrong during your hike in the forest, you should expect to wait longer for help to arrive. Depending on the severity of the situation, that could be a big risk to take.

“You are going to have to rely on a whole network of people and you’re increasing your risk of other people—putting strain on the healthcare system and medical professionals,” said Ibsen.

And for those who think social distancing will be easier on a trail because people are staying home—think again.

“People sometimes think… well, there might not be very many people, I can maintain that 6 feet or 10 feet,” said Ibsen. “But a lot more people have the same idea.”

The forest land in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is closed, meaning the public can’t access any trails or access points. Ignoring the closures could result in steep fines.

‘Stay home, stay local’: Oregon trails, beaches off-limits

Remember: the goal is to stay home as much as possible because doing so will bring a speedier end to the coronavirus pandemic. Working together to make that happen will help us all get back to enjoying Oregon’s natural treasures.

“We will still be here as a forest when COVID-19 subsides and we will be happy to welcome people and get people on the trails once we are in a safer, healthier place.”