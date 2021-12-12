Hillsboro Hops, OSHU host youth vax clinic at Ron Tonkin Field

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Hillsboro Hops and OHSU teamed up Sunday to host a youth first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ron Tonkin Field.

The vaccines were given in the Hops clubhouse where the players normally are.

“We want to be a positive experience for an otherwise scary, what could be a scary moment for kiddos,” Hillsboro Hops’ Vice President of People and Culture Jen Anderson said.

As a bonus, all the vaccinated kids will be treated to ice cream, a goodie bag and even a chance to run the bases on the field.

“It’s about incenting children to get the vaccine. Lowering the barriers and giving them a fun experience. This doesn’t have to be scary and intimidating. It’s going to be great to get vaccinated. Another step closer to normal,” Dr. Joe Hardman, Chief Medical Officer at OHSU Hillsboro, said.

The stadium will host a follow up event offering a second dose on January 9.