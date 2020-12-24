Hillsboro shoe shop: ‘Community responded to shop local’

Gimre Shoes in Hillsboro described a 'catfight' to get the PPP loan

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — When Jon Gimre spoke with KOIN 6 News in April as the pandemic began, there was a lot of uncertainty. But he said the community support along with loans and grants helped him pull through the last stretch of 2020.

Since then, Gimre’s Shoes has made great strides despite the challenges. “It’s been a real interesting season to go through,” he said.

Over these months, customers shifted their preference from high fashion to comfort — “little Chelsea boots and lowered heel boots,” he said, adding he’s even had a hard time keeping slippers in stock.

A sign at Gimre’s Shoes in Hillsboro, April 23, 2020. (KOIN)

“The slippers with the shearling linings have been really good. Anything that’s really comfortable and warm has really been driving a lot of the business,” he told KOIN 6 News. “The Birkenstock line has been extremely popular this time of year.”

But in April he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to stay in business when the shutdowns were first ordered. He had to apply twice before receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

“It was a catfight to get the loan last time,” he said. “If we didn’t get that I’m not sure what our situation would be, if we’d be here talking today.”

He also received local grants and loans that helped keep the shop going.

“The City of Hillsboro has had several rounds of grants they offered. Same in Washington County.”

Jon Gimre, owner of Gimre’s Shoes in Hillsboro, April 23, 2020. (KOIN)

And though overall he’s down 20% over last year, there have been times where things seemed normal.

“We’ve had some weeks where we’ve matched and hit last years’ figures and that’s been kind of our goal,” Gimre said. “I feel fortunate where we are. Even at 20% down, we are doing good.”

Shoppers still have one more day before Christmas and he said the community has been a bright spot in an otherwise crazy year.

“The community has really responded to shop local and support the local busineses and we’ve really felt that,” he said.