‘History in the making’: Soapbox Derby becomes Shoebox Derby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A late-summer tradition in Portland had to change course on Saturday. The city’s annual Adult Soapbox Derby was canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, a replica of the course was made to run the first-ever shoebox derby.

And there was no one better to welcome the change than the Unipiper himself, from atop Mount Tabor—the traditional site of the soapbox derby.

“But because weird doesn’t sleep on a good opportunity, and because the spirit of Portland is strong, we’re here today bringing you history in the making—the first ever, PDX all-ages shoebox derby,” said Brian Kidd, also known as the Unipiper.

Around 50 teams of all ages took part in the derby. Races were held over a livestream to keep the tradition alive. Proceeds from this year’s race are going to the event’s sponsors which are small, local businesses that are suffering from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.