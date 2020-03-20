History now: OHS wants your pandemic stories

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — News is often called the first draft of history. The Oregon Historical Society is in the business of noting and sharing our history.

Though the Oregon Historical Society is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, they remain virtually open online. They’re also working to collect your stories about the pandemic — what you’re experiencing, thinking, feeling and doing during this unprecedented moment in our collective lives.

What they want to know:

In this period of isolation from friends and family, what stories of Oregonians from the past or present are giving you courage? How are you spending your days in this strange new “normal?” What have you learned about yourself, your friends, or your family, that is giving you strength amidst chaos?

You can share your experiences by submitting a letter online or by regular mail: OHS Research Library, 1200 SW Park Avenue, Portland 97205. All submissions must include your name, where you live and the date you submitted it.

Families are encouraged to take part in this effort.

Share your pandemic story with the Oregon Historical Society

Some of the stories will be added to the OHS Research Library for future generations to understand what this moment is like.

KOIN Complete Coverage: Coronavirus

Gov. Brown: No shelter-in-place order at this time

WA, OR leaders announce sweeping protective measures