Holidays and COVID: Mid-January before any surge is known

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though airline travel is down about 75% at PDX, plenty of people still gathered at friends and family’s houses for the holidays. And with one more week to go until the season is done, health leaders continue to worry we could face a COVID surge before most of us get a vaccine.

The daily COVID numbers in Oregon have tapered down but are still high — another 865 cases and 6 deaths recorded by OHA on Monday. The incubation period for the coronavirus means it won’t be until mid-January before we know whether most people listened to the health leaders about foregoing social gatherings during the holidays.

Dr. David Zonies, the head of the ICU at OHSU, said people are still getting quite ill.

“We see young people with no known medical conditions get very ill from this. Children get very ill from this. So, yes, it’s less common, but it’s still happening.”

Area doctors are still seeing the highest numbers of hospitalizations from COVID.

“If someone’s going to get sick it takes about a week to 10 days to incubate and if you get ill enough to need hospitalization that’s another week,” he said. “So if we get to mid-January and we don’t see a big spike then we are on an excellent pathway out of this pandemic.”

The other danger now that vaccines are being distributed: COVID fatigue. The worry is that people will let their guard down and the coronavirus will rage and spread more quickly.

“I have to urge people to hang in there for this New Year’s holiday ahead,” Zonies said. “The pull to be inside with friends and family, with vaccine coming online with the new year, my sense is we are at the three-quarter mark of this marathon.”