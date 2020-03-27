Hood River stops tourism lodging during pandemic

Executive order in effect until at least April 14

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Hood River, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ordered all tourism lodging to stop until at least April 14.

Mayor Kate McBride issued an executive order that restricts recreational visitors from coming to and staying in Hood River. The restrictions affect hotels, motels, short-term vacation rentals, home shares, bed-and-breakfasts, RV parks and campgrounds in the city.

There are a few exceptions. People who are currently a registered guest who will stay for a minimum of 30 consecutive days, essential personnel where lodging is necessary, those deemed vulnerable and others authorized by the Hood River County Health Department.

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Hood River at 541.386.1488.

Hood River COVID-19 information: GetReadyGorge.com

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do