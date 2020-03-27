Closings
Longview Sch. Dist.

Hood River stops tourism lodging during pandemic

Coronavirus

Executive order in effect until at least April 14

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Hood River, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, ordered all tourism lodging to stop until at least April 14.

Mayor Kate McBride issued an executive order that restricts recreational visitors from coming to and staying in Hood River. The restrictions affect hotels, motels, short-term vacation rentals, home shares, bed-and-breakfasts, RV parks and campgrounds in the city.

There are a few exceptions. People who are currently a registered guest who will stay for a minimum of 30 consecutive days, essential personnel where lodging is necessary, those deemed vulnerable and others authorized by the Hood River County Health Department.

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Hood River at 541.386.1488.

Hood River COVID-19 information: GetReadyGorge.com

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget