Hoopsters! Superhandles offers online basketball workouts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jon Hildebrandt was a standout basketball player at Dayton High School, a two-time 2A Player of the Year who helped lead his team to consecutive state titles beforre he played at Linfield College.

Now he’s reaching out to aspiring basketball players using his website — Superhandles.com — to share the drills and workouts he’s developed to help anyone become a better basketball player.

And it’s all done online.

This is a time when a lot of kids are shut in. They are anxious and out of school and they need something to do and the basketball skills online seems to be a super idea.

“Our curriculum is designed to be done remotely so you don’t have to have a fancy facility to do the Superhandles curriculum,” Hildebrandt told KOIN 6 News. “You could do it in your driveway. We even have things you could do without a hoop.”

It is in its truest sense online space for someone to develop basketball aptitude and ballhandling skills. And while “stay at home” orders remain in place, Hildebrandt said it’s a perfect opportunity for ball players to practice.

“This time can be used to gain an advantage. So many people may use this time to make an excuse but the disciplined players can follow a proven plan and really gain an advantage if they’re willing to work,” he said.

At Superhandles.com you do the drills, enter your rating onto a workout calendar, then Jon and his team will assign workouts based on that rating for the next month.

For newly idled kids — basketball players in particular who want to be better ball handlers but who now lack a school or club setting to practice their skills — Superhandles.com could be just what the basketball doctor ordered.

