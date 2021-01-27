Hospital groups: OHA directed us to prioritize teachers

Vaccination clinics have been directed to administer majority of doses to Portland-area teachers instead of healthcare workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Teachers in the Portland area started to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday as state leaders push to get kids back in schools.

A little over 3,000 educators and school-related workers were getting their first doses at the Oregon Convention Center where Legacy Health, Providence, OHSU and Keizer Permanente are running an appointment-only mass vaccination clinic.

Those local hospital groups confirmed they were ordered by the Oregon Health Authority to administer most of the vaccine doses arriving this week to educators, not healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers were, until this week, at the front of the line to receive the shot. But the state entered Phase 1B on Monday, meaning teachers and school staff are eligible to get vaccinated. Governor Kate Brown says this is an effort to get kids back in the classroom sooner — though her office says teachers are not required to get the shot to come back to school.

No medical groups involved in the vaccination process appear to be challenging Brown’s decision that pushed tens of thousands of healthcare workers out of line.

According to the OHA, there are approximately 105,000 educators eligible for their shot. It’s expected to take three to four weeks to vaccinate all Portland-area teachers.

Information about current vaccine eligibility in Oregon is online: covidvaccine.oregon.gov

The OHA also estimates there are nearly 800,000 people aged 65 and up who will need to be vaccinated as part of Phase 1B. Because Oregon’s vaccine supply is limited, the OHA thinks it will take three to four months to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1B.

Starting Feb. 8, people aged 80 and older will be eligible to get their shots. For those 65 and older, a date for eligibility is yet to be determined. It will be dependent on how many doses Oregon receives from the federal government.

Some counties in Oregon have already moved on to vaccinating seniors.