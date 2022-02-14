Hospitalizations dip in latest Oregon COVID report

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus walks past a health campaign poster from the One NGO, in an underpass leading to Westminster underground train station, in London, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain’s government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations. From Thursday, face coverings are no longer required by law anywhere in England. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 fell in Oregon during the 3-day period ending February 13, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday.

Though hospitals remain near capacity, there are fewer people in hospital beds across the state. There are 865 people hospitalized with COVID — 49 fewer than Sunday — and 152 patients in the ICU, a dip of 2 in a day, officials said.

Overall, there is 12% of adult ICU beds available in the state and 7% of adult non-ICU beds as of this report.

The weekend report also revealed another 4756 new cases in 31 Oregon counties:

Baker (16), Benton (152), Clackamas (403), Clatsop (30), Columbia (47), Coos (74), Crook (55), Curry (29), Deschutes (280), Douglas (93), Harney (9), Hood River (25), Jackson (282), Jefferson (26), Josephine (110), Klamath (83), Lane (580), Lincoln (61), Linn (202), Malheur (17), Marion (395), Morrow (9), Multnomah (761), Polk (102), Sherman (1), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (59), Union (40), Wasco (21), Washington (629) and Yamhill (132).

That brings the cumulative total of Oregon cases to 679,241.

Another 18 people succumbed to COVID-related illnesses, bringing that total to 6373. Those who died were between the ages of 51 and 89 and lived in 7 different counties.

Vaccinations continue to be a priority for health officials. The 7-day average of vaccinations per day in the state sits at 6151. As of Monday, officials said 3,144,785 people have had at least one dose of a COVIDvaccine, and 2,847,893 people have completed a series.

Though COVID isn’t going away, the Oregon indoor mask mandate will be lifted no later than March 31.