Hospitalizations dip in Oregon, COVID cases in 32 counties

Two visitors peer into the room of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, as a nurse dons full protective gear before going into the room of another patient. The hospitalization rate of unvaccinated COVID-19 is breaking records and squeezing hospital capacity, with several running out of room to take more patients. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The number of people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19 dipped in the Tuesday report from the OHA, although beds remain near capacity throughout the state.

There is only 9% of adult ICU beds available and only 7% of adult non-ICU beds that are open at this time, officials said.

Another 883 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were reported Tuesday, with cases coming from 32 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Overall, there have been 402,436 cases in Oregon since the pandemic began.

Cases by county for December 14, 2021:

Baker (4), Benton (11), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (7), Columbia (8), Coos (46), Crook (17), Curry (5), Deschutes (46), Douglas (39), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (18), Lane (54), Lincoln (5), Linn (50), Malheur (4), Marion (102), Morrow (1), Multnomah (85), Polk (33), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (22), Union (28), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (83), Wheeler (8) and Yamhill (40).

Though details were not available, OHA announced the deaths of 49 more people from the coronavirus. That brings the death toll to 5469.

Vaccinations continue to maintain a strong 7-day rolling average. The Tuesday average rests at 21,820 doses per day.

The first 3 cases of the omicron variant were reported Monday evening in Oregon, the same day Gov. Kate Brown demobilized the National Guard from hospitals across Oregon.