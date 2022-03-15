PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the pandemic began 2 years ago in Oregon, more than 700,000 confirmed/presumptive cases have been identified, the Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday.

The addition of another 421 cases pushed the cumulative total in the state to 700,361, officials said. But “Oregon now ranks second lowest among states in the number of cases per capita,” they added in a statement. “However, the pandemic isn’t over, and COVID-19 poses a risk to many people.”

The latest cases were recorded in 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties:

Benton (8), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (4), Columbia (2), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (12), Grant (6), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (6), Josephine (10), Klamath (14), Lake (3), Lane (45), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (38), Multnomah (80), Polk (10), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (8), Wasco (4), Washington (61) and Yamhill (4).

Another 14 people died from COVID-related issues, bringing the overall toll to 6899, OHA said. They ranged in age from a 45-year-old man to a 94-year-old woman, both in Multnomah County. The deaths were spread among 10 counties.

Hospitalizations continue to fall, with 24 fewer people hospitalized and 3 fewer in ICU on Tuesday than the day before, OHA said.

Vaccinations are still chugging along. The rolling 7-day average is currently 2403 doses per day.