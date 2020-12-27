Hospitalizations increase as Oregon nears 110k COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Oregon increased by 20 to 492 Sunday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Additionally, the number of intensive care unit beds increased from 97 to 105.

In the agency’s daily COVID-19 report, OHA said 1,416 more Oregonians had tested positive for the coronavirus and five more had died. The state’s total number of COVID-19 infections rose to 109,725 and the death toll reached 1,427.

The five casualties reported Sunday were aged between 59 and 98–all of whom had underlying medical conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were from the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (60), Klamath (89), Lane (23), Lincoln (16), Linn (16), Malheur (12), Marion (362), Morrow (2), Multnomah (117), Polk (44), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (28), Washington (280), Yamhill (43).