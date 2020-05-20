How close is Multnomah County to entering Phase 1?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County health officials gave an update on Wednesday about the progress the county is making towards reopening.

The progress update includes data on contact tracing, testing, PPE and other metrics. Last week, the county revealed a new data dashboard to show weekly progress. The new dashboard released Wednesday (May 20) showed great progress – but not enough to enter Phase 1.

“We are not releasing a date for reopening, or a specific date that we will be submitting our plan,” Public Health Director Rachel Banks said.

Dr. Jennifer Vines, the county’s lead health officer, encouraged residents to wear face coverings when out in public.

“This virus has challenged all of our assumptions about how disease is transmitted, so we’ve had to be agile in our thinking. Particularly the notion that the disease is spread by those without symptoms,” she said.

Multnomah County accounts for 40% of the state’s virus deaths.

On Tuesday, health officials said in a meeting that progress still needed to me made on contact tracing, support for communities of color and having enough personal protective equipment for first responders.