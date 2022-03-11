PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon and Washington prepare to end mask mandates tomorrow, the White House warns that the pandemic isn’t over just yet.

With restrictions lifting and many residents chomping at the bit to return to pre-pandemic norms, both federal and state governments have recently announced preparedness plans to help residents exit the pandemic safely.

In an interview with KOIN 6 News, Dr. Cameron Webb, a senior policy advisor for equity on the White House COVID-19 Response Team, said although ending mask mandates is a huge reflection of the positive improvements in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it does not mean an end to the pandemic.

“If you look around the country, there’s no doubt that we’ve certainly seen an improvement from the last several weeks,” Webb said. “We’re certainly seeing that in Oregon as well. We’re seeing the seven-day average of cases decreasing down to under 500 and we’re also seeing hospitalizations down in the 40s over the last seven days.”

He continued, “That’s a lot of statistics but what it tells us is that we’re more prepared today than at any point prior in the pandemic, to make sure committees are able to stay safe as we move forward. And we’re encouraged by that but we have to maintain a posture of preparedness and make sure we’re leveraging these tools to keep communities safe.”

With a little over three out of four adults in Oregon fully vaccinated on average, Webb said the state is in good shape to begin lifting restrictions – so long as officials and residents continue to adapt to the ever-changing risk levels of COVID-19.

In an effort to support states as they look to safely shift out of pandemic norms, the White House recently announced the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan to help provide guidance as America moves forward.

As outlined by the Biden Administration, “This plan lays out the roadmap to help us fight COVID-19 in the future as we move America from crisis to a time when COVID-19 does not disrupt our daily lives and is something we prevent, protect against, and treat.”

The plan focuses on four primary goals including, protecting against and treating COVID-19, preventing economic and educational shutdowns, continuing to lead efforts to vaccinate citizens in the US and around the world, and preparing for new variants to potentially emerge.

“The National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan is clear-eyed that new variants might arise,” the plan states. “And, with the support of Congress, it outlines a plan to ensure that vaccines, tests, and treatments can be updated and deployed quickly to protect against a new variant.”

A full outline of the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan can be viewed here.

Biden’s new plan will be crucial for ensuring Americans have the tools they need to respond, should we see a new spike in cases or a new variant, according to Webb.

“The Pandemic preparedness plan is the President’s acknowledgment that we want to move forward, we want to make sure that we’re moving back toward these more normal routines, but we do so safely,” Webb said. “And the way that you do that is you don’t just declare the pandemics over – that’s certainly not the case.”

He continued, “but we are in a moment where transmissions are going to be lower and I think seeing that and recognizing how we can keep it that way, is really important. So, even though we can, as the CDC director says, take a break from our masks in a lot of communities, you still have to keep in mind that there may be moments where you have to put it back on.”

He told KOIN 6 News while Oregon’s statistics are promising, it still may be safer for residents to wear a mask in certain situations and to keep a mask on hand, as needed.

“Think of it like the way that you think of the weather. Sometimes when it’s going to be raining outside you know that you need to bring an umbrella, or wear a raincoat,” Webb explained. “If you go to CDC.gov and you look at the community level and you see that there are higher levels of transmission and higher levels of hospitalizations in your community, then you need to bring the same kind of protection. In this incidence protection against COVID is going to be masks.”

As states begin to implement pandemic exit strategies, The White House suggested another important form of protection against COVID-19 is being up to date on vaccinations, if eligible.

“For some people, it may be that they were waiting to see how the vaccines played out. Really worried about the safety and efficacy. But with over 200 million people vaccinated that story is being written. It’s been written that these vaccines are highly safe, highly effective and really important to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID,” Webb said.

Similar to the White House National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, Oregon health officials recently announced the RISE plan to launch the state into a pandemic resilience phase.

In a press release on Friday, OHA said the state is “kicking off the recovery phase of its pandemic response,” as COVID-19 cases and hospitalization decline. The five-point plan emphasizes community resilience and local decision-making.

The RISE plan will prioritize protecting communities most harmed by COVID-19 and those who are most vulnerable to the virus, expanding access to health care, keeping schools open, and restoring social cohesion, according to officials.

“The pandemic has become like a wildfire we’ve contained but not extinguished, and which therefore continues to pose a risk,”OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a statement. “RISE is a plan for managing that wildfire in a way that leverages the ability of communities to fight it at the local level, with support from Oregon’s public health system.”

For more details on OHA’s RISE plan visit here.

As national and local governments look to leave pandemic restrictions behind them, many for the first time in nearly two years, the White House told KOIN 6 News preparation will be key for the long-term safety and success of residents.

“I think the pandemic preparedness plan really is our roadmap to how we keep sustaining the kind of progress we’ve seen and how we prepare for moments that they would have been setbacks in the past,” Webb said. “But with the tools we have today, those moments can be speed bumps rather than a wholesale setback.”