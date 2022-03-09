PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Throughout the pandemic health officials have urged that mask-wearing and getting vaccinated are the two biggest weapons in the fight against the pandemic.

While it’s impossible to show exact data of mask-wearing, the states with the toughest mask mandates are also for the most part also the states with the highest vaccination. States either went all in or not at all.

Oregon’s indoor mask mandate is set to end on Saturday, bringing closure to one of the most restrictive masking orders in the country. So just how well did the mandates and vaccinations do saving lives in Oregon? Along with the stringent mask mandates, Oregon ranked 18th (including Washington, DC and Puerto Rico) that fully vaccinated its entire population at 68.8%. The best rate is Puerto Rico at 81.8% followed by Rhode Island at 80.9%.

While Oregon could have improved on its vaccination rate, it’s done far better than the states at the bottom of the list.

Alabama ranked last with the least amount of its population fully vaccinated at just 50.4%. And as we’ll see with other low-vaccinated states, Alabama is also one that proudly fought against any kind of state-issued mask mandates. Since the CDC started tracking data of COVID deaths on Jan. 21, 2020, Alabama saw 18,648 people die of the virus. Taken per capita, it amounts to 380 deaths for every 100,000 people.

Third to last on the vaccination rate is neighboring Mississippi, which also fought against implementing mask mandates for the state. That combination made Mississippi the deadliest state for the pandemic, with a per capita rate of 408 deaths for every 100,000 people. So if Oregon followed a similar pattern as those states with low vaccination rates and followed it up with no masking, how bad would it be here?

As of March 8, Oregon reported 6,772 deaths which translate to 159 deaths per 100,000 people. If Oregon had the same death rate as Mississippi, the death total in the state would nearly triple to 17,414. That means 10,628 more people in Oregon would be dead right now if it followed Mississippi’s lead. Compared to Alabama it would result in 9,433 more deaths in Oregon than we’ve already seen.

Vaccination % Deaths per 100,000 Extra deaths in Oregon Oregon 68.8% 159 N/A Mississippi 51.1% 408 10,628 Alabama 50.4 380 9,433

It’s not just Alabama and Mississippi but a pattern found in the fellow states with the worst vaccination rates. Of the eight states posting the highest death rates, six have full vaccinations below 57%, and seven of those states openly pushed against implementing mask requirements. The only outlier is New Jersey, where its largest spike in deaths was during the first few weeks of the entire pandemic when plans on how to combat the virus had yet to be put in place anywhere.

However, it’s not just the worse states in getting vaccinated where mask-wearing has become the biggest political fight over the last two years. Just last week, the Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida was seen on camera yelling at high school students for wearing masks behind him before speaking to a crowd. Florida’s vaccination rate isn’t too far behind Oregon’s at 66.1% (ranking 23rd). But the death rate in the Sunshine State is far worse with 332 deaths for every 100,000 people. That’s twice as high as in Oregon, suggesting if Oregon had a similar vaccination rate but made mask wearing a harsh political issue it would follow Florida’s death rate. If that was the case 7,384 more people would be dead right now in Oregon.

Another state to see the impact of mask-wearing is Texas. Its governor vowed to stay open, refusing COVID restrictions and filing lawsuits against mask mandates. Add in a lower vaccination rate at 60.3% and the end result was Texas recording 291 deaths for every 100,000 people. That’s just short of doubling the rate in Oregon. If Oregon followed the Texas route of shunning masks and refusing other COVID restrictions to match the fatality rate, it would have 5,634 more deaths than already recorded.

Of course, this also can show how Oregon could have done even better vaccinating its population while keeping the mask mandates. Take Vermont for comparison. The Green Mountain State has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country with 80.4% while also avoiding the first wave of deaths in 2020 that struck northeast states like New Jersey. Vermont recorded only 92 deaths per 100,000 people, the lowest of any state. If Oregon followed the Vermont model, 2,603 more Oregonians would still be alive today.

Masks are uncomfortable to wear, and everyone will tell you they’d rather not wear them at all. But given the choice of life or death, masks and vaccines have proven to be a savior for thousands of Oregonians. The same thousands who will be able to take their masks off on Saturday are still alive and able to breathe any way they want.