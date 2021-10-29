How PPS plans to get the vaccine to young kids

Once the vaccine is approved for kids ages 5 to 11, Portland Public Schools will host 8 vaccination clinics at its Title 1 schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Public Schools will host a series of pediatric vaccination clinics in the coming weeks in anticipation of the vaccine’s approval for kids ages 5 to 11.

PPS said the vaccination clinics will take place at eight of its Title 1 schools, including Boise-Eliot/Humboldt Elementary, Cesar Chavez School, Faubion School, Lent Elementary, Rigler Elementary, Rosa Parks Elementary, Scott Elementary and Sitton Elementary.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available for eligible students, as well as their parents and guardians. Students must be with a parent or guardian to receive a shot, PPS said.

PPS has been hosting student-centered vaccination clinics for some time, but these newly-announced clinics will be open to younger kids once they become eligible.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.

The vaccine still needs the approval of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advisers to the CDC are expected to make more detailed recommendations on which kids should get vaccinated on Tuesday, with a final decision from the CDC to follow.

PPS said the vaccine mandate currently being discussed by the school board would only apply to students ages 12 and older, and not for children ages 5 to 11.

PPS said it’s been planning for the pediatric vaccination clinics for several months, ever since the Biden administration announced plans for vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11. The clinics are in partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International.

More clinics may be added in the future, PPS said.

“Schools have long served as trusted community hubs. They are ideal locations to help administer vaccines rapidly and efficiently. We’re proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Teams International in providing yet another layer of COVID-19 mitigation to PPS families,” said PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero. “Many of us grew up with our parents recounting their experience of what it was like to receive the polio vaccine at their local school. The relief, the enthusiasm that they felt to finally gain protection against a virus that had deeply impacted their communities…this time is no different.”