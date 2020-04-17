How the pandemic affects Oregon’s hazelnuts

Matt Gillespie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic has had an obvious effect on restaurants, but it’s also affecting farmers and all crops.

Oregon is known for our hazelnuts and 99% of all the hazelnuts in the US are grown in the Willamette Valley.

Matt Gillespie with the Hazelnut Growers of Oregon joined AM Extra to talk about what’s going on with one of Oregon’s best known crops.

More information: Hazelnut Growers of Oregon

