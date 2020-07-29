How Tigard-Tualatin will handle online learning in fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown released benchmarks and metrics for Oregon schools to meet in order to have in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year.

Some school districts have already released their plans for fall. Tigard-Tualatin School District Superintendent Dr. Sue Rieke Smith joined AM Extra to share the details of what they’re doing.

She talked about their back-to-school plan, how online learning will work and if there will be extracurriculars.