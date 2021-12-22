How to prepare for holidays amid omicron concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and most COVID-19 vaccine clinics or testing sites are seeing incredibly long lines as people prepare for holiday travel.

Most clinics across the metro area — like the one at the Tektronix site in Beaverton– are seeing an influx of people getting their booster shots and testing before spending the holidays with family.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the spread of the omicron variant. The public health officer for Clackamas County Dr. Sarah Present joined AM Extra Wednesday to help make sense of everything.