How to prepare for holidays amid omicron concerns

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and most COVID-19 vaccine clinics or testing sites are seeing incredibly long lines as people prepare for holiday travel.

Most clinics across the metro area — like the one at the Tektronix site in Beaverton– are seeing an influx of people getting their booster shots and testing before spending the holidays with family.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the spread of the omicron variant. The public health officer for Clackamas County Dr. Sarah Present joined AM Extra Wednesday to help make sense of everything.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories