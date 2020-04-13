How would WA virus restrictions be modified, ended?

Coronavirus

The first condition will be a steep drop in the number of new infections

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A pair of kayakers paddle in Elliott Bay in view of downtown Seattle Sunday, April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Health authorities battling the coronavirus outbreak are trying to figure out how and when social distancing restrictions that have shut down many things across Washington state can be modified or ended.

While an influential University of Washington model suggests deaths and hospitalizations may have peaked in the state, health officials say lifting restrictions too soon could cause cases to surge. King County health officials working with elected officials over the next few weeks to figure when — and how — to begin easing out of the lockdown.

The first conditions will be a steep drop in the number of new infections and ensuring hospitals won’t be overwhelmed.

