How you can help local shops impacted by the coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local businesses and organizations are coming up with some creative ways to support those struggling with so many different impacts from the coronavirus. One woman just created a website where you can search out local businesses who might need your help to stay afloat.

The creator, Amina Moreau, called it a matchmaking website for businesses and community members who want to help. FloatSmallBusiness.com is an easy way to find out where your dollar is needed most. Moreau said she started working on this site about a week and a half ago. She believes that small businesses are the backbone of America and wanted to help those who were struggling locally due to the closures.

Amina Moreau speaks to KOIN 6 News about her website FloatSmallBusiness.com via Skype. March 28, 2020 (KOIN)

Moreau said the website also serves to encourage small businesses to set up fundraising campaigns who might otherwise find challenges in reaching out to the public.

“It’s been really inspiring to see the community rally. I got a message late last night from a small business: ‘we just got a gift card purchase through your site,’ and tons of exclamation marks and emojis” said Moreau. “I think seeing people be as generous as they have been, whether it’s through float or through some other platform, just that generosity and people coming together is tremendously inspiring to me.”

She said small businesses are relying on exposure like this to gain traction and support. Some businesses have reported to Moreau that people have already used the site to purchase gift cards. The website is organized into categories and features shops ranging from restaurants and bars, to hair and beauty, and non-profits. There is even a miscellaneous section to make sure that every local business can be accounted for.