Hundreds of open vaccine appointments at Salem Fairgrounds

The vaccine clinic at the Salem Fairgrounds. (KOIN)

The clinic is the biggest in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While there may be a backlog of appointments in the Portland metro area for the COVID-19 vaccine, there are hundreds of appointments open in Salem.

The clinic at the Salem Fairgrounds is administering 1,000 doses per day from Tuesday through Saturday, and next week will be able to administer up to 5,000 doses per day. The doses are Pfizer.

As of Tuesday morning, there were still hundreds of appointments open.

The allotment comes from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program as Salem Health has partnered with Safeway/Albertsons.

The Salem Fairgrounds is now the biggest clinic in the state. Here’s the schedule for this week:

Tuesday – Saturday

8am-10am = 34 appointments every 15 minutes (last group comes in at 9:45am)

10am-11:30am = 32 appointments every 15 minutes (last group comes in at 11:15am)

11:30am-1:30pm = 27 appointments every 15 minutes (last group comes in at 1:15pm)

1:30pm-4pm = 32 appointments every 15 minutes (last group comes in at 3:45pm)