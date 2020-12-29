‘If I get offered vaccine, you bet your butt I’ll go there’

Most who spoke with KOIN 6 News were interested in getting vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In recent weeks, two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for use in the US — by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna– and health experts say more options in addition to the two vaccines now being dispensed are critical to amassing enough shots for the country and the world.

But health experts are also concerned about COVID fatigue, the worry that people will let their guard down because the vaccines are now being distributed. Tri-county Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said people need to remain diligent.

This man told KOIN 6 he “doesn’t really believe in the vaccine,” Dec. 28, 2020. (KOIN)

“With vaccines coming online with the new year, my sense is we are at the three-quarter mark of this marathon,” she said Monday.

More than 20,000 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Oregon — but none of them are fully vaccinated yet. The current vaccines require 2 doses to be effective, with each shot coming about 3 weeks apart.

“I don’t really believe in the vaccine,” one man told KOIN 6 News Monday night in downtown Portland. But his opinion was among the minority of the people who spoke about the vaccine and how they’re dealing with the ongoing pandemic.

A veteran told KOIN 6, “If I get offered the vaccine from the VA, you bet your butt I’m going to be there,” Dec. 28, 2020. (KOIN)

“I’m definitely hopeful about it myself,” Anthony Glover said. “That being said I do have friends who are very wary of vaccines in general.”

One veteran who spoke with KOIN 6 News was emphatic. “If I get offered the vaccine from the VA, you bet your butt I’m going to be there,” said Jonathan Henderson.

Another woman who spoke about the vaccine said she was a nurse who received her first dose a week ago.

“It was the best Christmas present,” she said. “My arm was very mildly sore for like one day, so, almost nothing at all. I had a few co-workers who said their arm was quite sore. No one so far who I’ve talked to was like, ‘Oh, it was awful, I had terrible side effects.'”

On this night in downtown Portland, most people were wearing a mask. Almost everyone who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they’ve been diligent about it all these months.

A nurse who received her first dose of the COVID vaccine said, “It was the best Christmas present,” Dec. 28, 2020. (KOIN)

“It really forces me to be very considerate,” said Glover, who added he always carries a bottle of hand sanitizer on him. “I’m one of those people,” he said, laughing.

Henderson does, too.

“I carry several masks on me throughout the day in order to change them. I have, like, 4 other ones in my bag. I carry wipes, alcohol wipes and hand sanitizer on me, as well,” said Henderson

He’s kept his social circle limited and said he will continue to do so. But he reminded everyone to take care of their mental health while we’re still isolated.

“Don’t sit there and just dwell and keep it all into yourself,” he said. “Just reach out. That’s the best I could say for your mental health. Just reach out.”

Need help? Call Oregon’s Safe & Strong Helpline at 800.823.HELP