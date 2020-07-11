ilani casino temporarily bans indoor smoking due to virus

The new policy will be in effect until further notice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ridgefield, Washington casino ilani has temporarily banned indoor smoking, effective Saturday, July 11.

The casino cited concerns about the coronavirus and the increased rate of infection in region.

ilani first reopened on May 28 after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the process of reopening, the business added an outdoor area where customers can still smoke on the premises.

“Enforcing the wearing of masks in a smoking environment is difficult, but ultimately we are concerned about the health of our team and our guests,” Cowlitz Tribe Chairman William Iyall said in a statement. “When we looked at the issue through the lens of protecting the health of our community during this difficult time, there really was no other choice.”

