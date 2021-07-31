ilani offers casino credit at free COVID vaccine clinic

The casino in La Center offered $10 in promo play for those who got a vaccine and wanted to try their luck at the slot machines

LA CENTER, Wash. (KOIN) — A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held Saturday at ilani Casino in an effort to get more people vaccinated in Clark County.

John Nohr, the fire chief at Clark-Cowlitz Fire and Rescue, said a paramedic and EMT were on-site to administer the shots and monitor those who received them to ensure no one had an adverse reaction.

“We’ve had a lot of people within our community get very sick,” said Nohr. “Our responders have responded to numerous people who are sick with COVID — many have had to be transported to the hospital — so we are concerned and encourage everyone to get a vaccination.”

Nohr said the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs donated the vaccines and ilani hosted the clinic until 4 p.m. The vice president of marketing for ilani said the event marked a terrific partnership. The casino also offered $10 in promo play to those who got a vaccine with the motto: “If you get a shot, take a shot at the slots and tables.”

He said Saturday marked the second vaccine clinic hosted by ilani and they plan to host more as long as the VA and Clark-Cowlitz Fire and Rescue want their support.