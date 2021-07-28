Immunocompromised to unvaccinated: You’re still a community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As people across the United States continue to flout the COVID-19 vaccine and cases of the delta variant surge, those living with compromised immune systems have a dire plea: consider the safety of others.

Jennifer Browning, Nicole Arneson and Laura Ellsworth are three friends living in Clark County who have all had kidney transplants. For them, life during the pandemic means strictly following the same COVID measures mandated for the general public before a vaccine ever became available.

“We don’t do the things that vaccinated people are doing and because we’ve been told by our medical providers that you need to continue to live as if you’ve been unvaccinated,” said Ellsworth.

All three women were part of a recent Johns Hopkins study that found vaccinated immunocompromised people are 485 times more likely to end up in a hospital or die from COVID compared to vaccinated people with healthy immune systems.

Each of the three women has been vaccinated but the vaccine simply isn’t as effective for them.

“One of the medications a lot of us are on is an antimetabolites which is what is preventing the antibody-building from the vaccine,” said Arneson.

All three women have also experienced fear, anger and frustration throughout the pandemic as they try to work full-time jobs and care for their families.

“You hear people saying ‘no way, I won’t wear a mask, no I won’t get vaccinated, you can’t make me, I’m fine’ — you know, that kind of talk,” said Browning.

Each woman has had to remain on guard day after day, week after week to protect her family from exposure to COVID because the alternative could have devastating consequences.

“One of the thoughts that I was having early on was like, hey, if I get COVID and survive, what are the odds that I survive with my kidney? So hey, congratulations, you survived COVID — here’s dialysis,” said Ellsworth.

While much of the population is impatient to fully return to pre-pandemic life, Browning, Arneson and Ellsworth hope that people stop and consider others.

“I guess for me what always rings true is the fact that whether you want to be or not, we’re all a community, right? Whether you think it’s just about protecting yourself and what’s happening to you or not, you’re still a community and we all have a part to play,” said Browning.