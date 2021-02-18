Infant boy’s COVID-19 death among those reported by OHA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Umatilla County infant died from COVID-19, Oregon health officials reported on Thursday.

The infant’s death was among the six deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,149; meanwhile, 466 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were also reported, bringing the state total to 151,713.

“We have all worked together for nearly a year in Oregon to protect the lives of those we hold most dear,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement. “The loss of a life so young is an indescribable tragedy for a family. Dan and I send our thoughts and condolences to the mother and family of this child, whose grief must be unimaginable in this moment. The hearts of all Oregonians are with you today.”

OHA’s health officer and state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said while children are less likely to develop severe illnesses when infected with COVID-19, there are still risks to children. Officials said the infant boy tested positive on Jan. 17 and died that same day at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

“Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, even more so the death of a child,” Sidelinger said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Deschutes County reported two new deaths — a 76-year-old man and a 84-year-old man — who both had underlying conditions. Marion County reported a 68-year-old man died, while Josephine County reported an 84-year-old man died. Coos County also reported the death of a 72-year-old man. All had underlying conditions.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases on Thursday, with 66, followed by Washington and Marion counties, which reported 54 and 46 new cases, respectively.

The other reported county cases are as follows: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (19), Douglas (25), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (12), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lake (3), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (3), Morrow (2), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Wasco (4), and Yamhill (14).

OHA also reported that COVID-19 shipments to Oregon have been delayed due to severe weather, as it has across the country.