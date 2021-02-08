Inmates riot at Inverness Jail as COVID-19 stokes tension

Inmate work crews operated out of Inverness Jail in Northeast Portland have been one of the main avenues of drugs getting to inmates, sheriff’s officials say. The crews clean up homeless camps, illegal dumps and trash on the sides of state highways. (Jaime Valdez/Portland Tribune)

In the middle of an outbreak affecting one in five inmates, some took over a dorm for three hours, injuring two deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Inmates at Inverness Jail took over Dorm 11 for nearly three hours on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 7 and 8, even as authorities are fighting an outbreak that has resulted in a fifth of the occupants of the 512-bed facility testing positive for COVID-19.

The confrontation reportedly began at the Northeast Portland facility shortly before midnight, running past 2:30 a.m. as inmates pelted guards with pieces of furniture. At least one other assault occurred as the inmates took control of the dorm, a medical unit housing approximately 60 inmates.

Two deputies suffered what are being described as minor injuries. A spokesman for Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese did not immediately comment on the riot.

Mark Bunnell, president of the Multnomah County Corrections Association, said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the riot or any injuries.

But he said his members have been expecting a fracas because a project to refurbish the technology and cameras at the county’s other jail, the Multnomah County Justice Center, has disrupted longstanding inmate classification practices. He said sheriff’s staff have been mixing inmates in housing areas who normally would not be.

The riot, he said, “is a direct result of a broken classification system due to the lack of beds at the Justice Center.

“Tensions have been high,” he added. The loss of beds “Is causing problems. We’ve been begging them and telling them this for months, to no avail.”