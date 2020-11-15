Inslee to roll out new COVID restrictions for Washington

Governor to speak at 11 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to announce a new set of statewide restrictions Sunday aimed to slow the resurgence of COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, Inslee’s restrictions reportedly include a ban on both indoor social gatherings and indoor service at restaurants and bars — as well as gyms. Additionally, several retailers will be hit with strict occupancy limits.

Inslee is scheduled to address the public at a news conference Sunday at 11 a.m.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown and California Governor Gavin Newsom issued similar restrictions last week amid increasing infections throughout the west coast. Inslee recently joined Brown and Newsom’s travel advisory which recommends anyone traveling across state lines quarantine for 14 days. He also echoed advice from the governors urging people to stay home for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Washington state saw COVID-19 cases double over the course of the previous two weeks.