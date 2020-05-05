Inslee, advisors to update Washington response plans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Continuing his nearly daily press briefings, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will update the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday afternoon.
The 3:30 p.m. press conference will include members of Inslee’s cabinet plus others advisors on health systems, public health, social support and economic readiness to re-open the state.
Inslee unveils Washington’s ‘Safe Start’ reopening plan
On Monday, Inslee unveiled a new “Safe Start Washington” plan. Under the plan, smaller counties can apply for a variance from the order which would allow them to open even more businesses than allowed statewide. The counties must have a population of less than 75,000 that have not identified a resident with COVID-19 for the past three weeks.
Last week, Inslee extended his Stay Home, Stay Safe order through May 31.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day and will stream the press conference live.
