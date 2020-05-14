Inslee, business leaders to talk reopening sectors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Jay Inslee and leaders from the hospitality, retail and auto industries in Washington will meet the press Thursday afternoon.
It’s expected Inslee will talk about the different steps being taken to reopen these sectors in Washington. The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed on KOIN.com
Joining Inslee will be Anthony Anton of the Washington Hospitality Association, Renee Sunde of the Washington Retail Association and Jennifer Moran with the Washington Auto Dealers Association.
Inslee announces contact tracing initiative
Inslee unveils Washington’s ‘Safe Start’ plan
Earlier Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced 28 of the state’s 36 counties were OK’d for Phase 1 reopening, but all will be monitored closely.
