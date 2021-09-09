Inslee to discuss COVID-19 progress in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be discussing the state’s COVID-19 progress on Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Inslee will speak about the state’s ongoing battle against the pandemic during a press conference. He will be joined by several officials, including Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

A universal mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status went into effect in Washington state two weeks ago. Inslee also expanded the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all K-12 employees, in addition to employees at state colleges, and most childcare and early learning providers.

The mandates follow weeks of escalating COVID-19 case rates and increasing hospitalizations caused primarily by the delta variant of the coronavirus Washington state recently broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was previously set in December.

