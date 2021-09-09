Inslee to discuss COVID-19 progress in press conference

Coronavirus

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference on June 24, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be discussing the state’s COVID-19 progress on Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Inslee will speak about the state’s ongoing battle against the pandemic during a press conference. He will be joined by several officials, including Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

A universal mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status went into effect in Washington state two weeks ago. Inslee also expanded the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all K-12 employees, in addition to employees at state colleges, and most childcare and early learning providers.

The mandates follow weeks of escalating COVID-19 case rates and increasing hospitalizations caused primarily by the delta variant of the coronavirus Washington state recently broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was previously set in December.

KOIN 6 News will update this article when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories