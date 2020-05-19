Inslee to discuss COVID-19 response, small business grants

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is holding a press conference on Tuesday morning to further discuss the state’s COVID-19 response along with news concerning small business aid.
Inslee is expected to lay out a plan for additional variances by county. He will also announce emergency small business grants. In a press release, the governor’s office stated he will be joined by Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman, State Health Officer Kathy Lofy and Department of Commerce Secretary Lisa Brown.
5 Washington counties to enter phase 2 reopening
Inslee unveils Washington’s ‘Safe Start’ reopening plan
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. KOIN 6 News will be listening in and will update this story when more information is available.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.