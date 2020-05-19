Inslee to discuss COVID-19 response, small business grants

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is holding a press conference on Tuesday morning to further discuss the state’s COVID-19 response along with news concerning small business aid.

Inslee is expected to lay out a plan for additional variances by county. He will also announce emergency small business grants. In a press release, the governor’s office stated he will be joined by Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman, State Health Officer Kathy Lofy and Department of Commerce Secretary Lisa Brown.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. KOIN 6 News will be listening in and will update this story when more information is available.