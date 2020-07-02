Inslee, Dept of Health to hold COVID press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be joined by officials from around the state for a 3 p.m. press conference about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee will be joined by Washington Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman, the commissioners of Franklin and Benton counties, Brad Peck and Jerome Delvin respectively, and Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers.

KOIN.com will stream the press conference.

Last week, Inslee announced the state would hold off on moving to Phase 4 of its reopening plans after a swell of new COVID-19 cases.

Eight counties were eligible to move from Phase 3 to Phase 4 before the pause was implemented: Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Stevens, Pend Orielle, Wahkiakum and Whitman, according to Washington’s Department of Health.

On June 25, Inslee called for a statewide requirement for people in Washington state to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings following continued increases in cases around the state.

Oregon implemented a similar face covering mandate this week.