Inslee expected to extend Washington stay-home order

Press conference slated for 2:30 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee in an address to Washington during the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to extend Washington’s “stay home” order sometime this week and may broach the issue in a 2:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Inslee said the pandemic is not under control enough to lift the order. His chief of staff said the “stay home” order extension by the end of this week.

At the Wednesday press conference, Inslee will be joined by Vice Admiral Dr. Raquel Bono, the director of Washington state COVID-19 health care response; state health officer Kathy Lofy; and Katherine Guest, the deputy intelligence section chief for the Washington State Emergency Operations Center.

KOIN 6 News will carry Inslee’s remarks live and will stream them on KOIN.com

